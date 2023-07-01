Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mark Zuckerberg unveils secure chat history transfer for WhatsApp: Here's all you need to know

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to securely transfer their chat history between devices operating on the same system. The announcement was made by Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who emphasized the enhanced privacy and convenience offered by this development.

With this latest update, WhatsApp users can now preserve their complete chat and media history without needing to exit the app. This eliminates the need to rely on unofficial third-party applications that often lack clear privacy practices. Furthermore, the new transfer process provides a higher level of privacy compared to cloud services, as data is only shared between the user's two devices and remains fully encrypted during the transfer.

One notable advantage of this feature is its speed. Transferring chat history is now faster than the traditional method of backing up and restoring data. Additionally, users can now transfer large media files and attachments that were previously too large to keep within the app.

To initiate the chat transfer, users need to ensure they have both their old and new devices physically present and connected to Wi-Fi with location services enabled. On the old phone, they should navigate to the Settings menu, then select "Chats" and "Chat transfer." By scanning the QR code displayed on the screen with their new phone, users can complete the transfer process seamlessly.

Zuckerberg highlighted the privacy-centric nature of this update, stating, "If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices." This assurance is likely to resonate with users who prioritize the security and confidentiality of their conversations.

By introducing this secure chat transfer feature, the company is aiming to provide WhatsApp users with a more seamless and privacy-conscious experience.

