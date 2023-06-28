Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia launches G42 smartphone: Price, specs and other details

Nokia has recently unveiled its latest addition to the lineup, the Nokia G42. This mid-range device comes with notable features such as a high refresh rate screen and 5G capability, keeping up with the industry standard. Despite Nokia's venture into different markets over the years, it is widely recognized for producing aesthetically pleasing phones, and the G42 is no exception.

Equipped with a Snapdragon chip, this smartphone comes preloaded with the latest Android 13 operating system. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is available in two variants, with the 6GB RAM model priced at $199 (approximately Rs 16,000). Details regarding the 4GB variant have not yet been revealed. The phone will be launched in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

Moving on to specifications, the new device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, the company has emphasized its commitment to providing easy repairs by partnering with iFixit. Users will have access to the necessary parts and tools, enabling them to fix issues such as battery and display problems themselves.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. As expected from the company, the phone's interface is expected to be clean, and free from unnecessary preloaded apps and advertisements. Additionally, the device will receive two major operating system updates and three years of security support.

The Nokia G42 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Nokia has ensured durability by providing an IP52 rating for the device, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor offers added security.

Notably, the smartphone also includes features like an FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are becoming less common in modern smartphones. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging via a USB C port.

