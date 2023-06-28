Smartphones set to launch in July 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphones scheduled to launch in July 2023

July is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with several leading brands set to launch new devices across various price segments. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, it's worth holding off for a little longer to explore the latest offerings. Let's take a look at some of the upcoming smartphones launching in July 2023.

Motorola Razr 40 Series - July 3, 2023

Motorola is set to unveil two smartphones in the Razr 40 series - the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Both devices feature foldable displays and have had their specifications and features revealed ahead of the launch.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G - July 4, 2023

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is a gaming-focused smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 8th Plus Generation 1 processor. It boasts a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, ensuring a powerful and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Nothing Phone 2 - July 11, 2023

Fans eagerly await the launch of the Nothing Phone 2, slated for July 11. This smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000 and will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8th Plus Generation 1 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung is set to release the Galaxy M34 in July, offering the device in two colour options - blue and green. The smartphone is expected to feature an impressive 5000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The Galaxy M34 is likely to fall within the Rs 30,000 price range.

OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3

OnePlus, known for its premium smartphones, is gearing up to launch two devices in July - the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE. The Nord 3 has been confirmed for an India launch and is expected to feature a 6.74-inch display. It might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, offering a high-performance experience.

Keep an eye out for these upcoming smartphones, as they promise to bring new features, powerful specifications, and competitive pricing to the market.

