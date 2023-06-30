Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces high-quality video-sending feature on Android Beta

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is rolling out a new feature on its Android beta version that enables users to send high-quality videos. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users will notice a new button within the drawing editor that allows them to send videos of higher quality.

While this feature aims to preserve the dimensions of the video, there will still be a slight compression applied to maintain a balance. Consequently, sending videos in their original, uncompressed quality is not possible. The default option for all videos will be "Standard quality," requiring users to manually select the high-quality option each time they wish to send a video with better quality.

The high-quality video option will only appear when users select a video of large file size. To inform recipients about the usage of this feature, a tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video of high quality. However, this feature is not applicable when sharing videos through status updates on WhatsApp.

Initially, the ability to send videos in high quality is being rolled out to selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. Over the next few weeks, the feature is expected to become available to more users.

In a related development, earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp was also introducing a new feature on its Android and iOS beta versions that enables users to send high-definition photos.

With these new features, WhatsApp aims to enhance the media-sharing experience for its users, providing them with the option to send higher-quality videos and photos.

