Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB to go on sale from September 1 at Rs 38,990

Microsoft is set to launch the Xbox Series S 1TB black model in India, alongside its global release. The console will be available for purchase starting from September 1 and will be priced at Rs 38,990, according to the official product listing page. The global retail price for this model is USD 349, which is approximately Rs 28,800. The Xbox Series S is positioned as an affordable alternative to the more powerful Xbox Series X. It boasts similar capabilities to its sibling while offering a budget-friendly price point. The console lacks a disc drive and incorporates a few hardware changes. The original white model featured 512GB of storage and was priced at Rs 34,990.

One of the notable drawbacks of the Xbox Series S has been its limited internal storage, with only 364GB available for use out of the box. Additionally, the console supports only proprietary storage cards for expansion, which can be costly. As a result, the introduction of more storage in the 1TB variant is highly anticipated, providing not only short-term convenience but also future-proofing.

Apart from the colour swap and increased storage, the hardware specifications of the Xbox Series S remain unchanged. It features an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. The CPU is clocked at 3.6GHz (compared to 3.8GHz in the Series X), and the GPU includes 20 compute units clocked at 1.563GHz, delivering 4 TFLOPS. The Series S comes with 10GB of RAM with a speed of 224GB/s, with 8GB available for games (compared to 16GB @560GB/s with 13.5GB available for games in the Series X).

Despite the lower specifications, the Xbox Series S can still deliver a range of features, including variable rate shading, variable refresh rate (up to 120Hz), hardware-accelerated ray tracing, ultra-low latency, Quick Resume, and Smart Delivery.

Overall, the Xbox Series S 1TB variant brings improved storage capacity to the affordable console, catering to the demand for more space and enhancing its longevity. With its attractive price point and a range of impressive features, the Xbox Series S continues to be a compelling option for gamers in India and around the world

