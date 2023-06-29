Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Android TV get new Shop tab: Know how it works

Google Android TV get new Shop tab: Know how it works

Google is introducing a Shop tab on Android TV devices, starting in the United States and later expanding globally. Users can explore and buy movies, access their previous purchases, and enjoy content from their Google accounts.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2023 15:58 IST
Google, Google Shop tab, Android TV
Image Source : GOOGLE TV Google adds new Shop tab for Android TV

Google has recently introduced a new Shop tab on Android TV devices, which will enable users to explore and purchase movies directly on their televisions. The tech giant announced this update on a support page, stating that the Shop tab makes it easy for users to find and buy new and popular movies that may not be available on other streaming services. This feature provides an option for one-time movie purchases without requiring a subscription.

The Shop tab is being rolled out to Android TV devices in the United States (by the time of writing) and will become available globally in the coming weeks (timeline not specified yet). In addition to discovering and purchasing new movies, users can access their previous purchases from the Library within the Shop tab. This includes content purchased from the user's Google account, such as movies bought on YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV devices, and the Google TV mobile app.

To start watching instantly, users can visit the Shop tab on their Android TV, or they can choose to download purchased content through the Google TV mobile app on their smartphones or tablets for offline viewing.

ALSO READ: The Vatican teams up with US-based university to escape AI's misuse

This new feature aims to enhance the movie-watching experience for Android TV users by providing a convenient and integrated platform for discovering, buying, and accessing movies directly on their televisions. By expanding the availability of the Shop tab globally, Google aims to make this functionality accessible to users worldwide.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Windows 11 testing a feature to let users sign in to websites using passkeys

Related Stories
What is 'Playables' feature on YouTube?: Here's everything you need to know

What is 'Playables' feature on YouTube?: Here's everything you need to know

Here's why Google shows heads in the freezer when searched 241553903

Here's why Google shows heads in the freezer when searched 241553903

Google introduces quick action for Meet on web: Know more

Google introduces quick action for Meet on web: Know more

Google DeepMind developing an AI bot to outperform ChatGPT

Google DeepMind developing an AI bot to outperform ChatGPT

Google begins layoffs in Waze unit: Details Here

Google begins layoffs in Waze unit: Details Here

Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

The introduction of the Shop tab reflects Google's ongoing efforts to optimise and diversify its services on Android TV, catering to the evolving preferences and demands of users. By integrating the purchasing process within the Android TV ecosystem, Google aims to simplify the movie-buying experience and offer users more choices and flexibility in accessing and enjoying their favourite content.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News