Google Android TV get new Shop tab: Know how it works

Google has recently introduced a new Shop tab on Android TV devices, which will enable users to explore and purchase movies directly on their televisions. The tech giant announced this update on a support page, stating that the Shop tab makes it easy for users to find and buy new and popular movies that may not be available on other streaming services. This feature provides an option for one-time movie purchases without requiring a subscription.

The Shop tab is being rolled out to Android TV devices in the United States (by the time of writing) and will become available globally in the coming weeks (timeline not specified yet). In addition to discovering and purchasing new movies, users can access their previous purchases from the Library within the Shop tab. This includes content purchased from the user's Google account, such as movies bought on YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV devices, and the Google TV mobile app.

To start watching instantly, users can visit the Shop tab on their Android TV, or they can choose to download purchased content through the Google TV mobile app on their smartphones or tablets for offline viewing.

This new feature aims to enhance the movie-watching experience for Android TV users by providing a convenient and integrated platform for discovering, buying, and accessing movies directly on their televisions. By expanding the availability of the Shop tab globally, Google aims to make this functionality accessible to users worldwide.

The introduction of the Shop tab reflects Google's ongoing efforts to optimise and diversify its services on Android TV, catering to the evolving preferences and demands of users. By integrating the purchasing process within the Android TV ecosystem, Google aims to simplify the movie-buying experience and offer users more choices and flexibility in accessing and enjoying their favourite content.

