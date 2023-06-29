Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Windows 11 testing a feature to let users sign in to websites using passkeys

Microsoft is currently testing a new feature for Windows 11 that will enable users to sign in to websites and applications using passkeys. In a recent blog post aimed at Windows Insiders, the tech giant announced its plans to introduce passkeys as a secure sign-in method across various platforms.

With this feature, users will have the ability to create and sign in to apps and websites that support passkeys, using the native Windows Hello experience. Passkeys can be created and managed, and users can employ Windows Hello authentication methods such as face recognition, fingerprint scanning, or PIN entry to sign in.

Moreover, Microsoft is providing an additional option for users to leverage their mobile devices to complete the login process for applications. This functionality adds an extra layer of convenience and flexibility to the sign-in experience.

To enhance user control over their passkeys, Microsoft is empowering users to manage the passkeys saved on their Windows devices. Users will be able to view and delete passkeys for their preferred apps and websites directly from the Windows settings.

In addition to the passkey feature, Microsoft also highlighted the availability of Unicode Emoji 15 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This update enables users to access and utilize the latest set of emojis in their communication.

Earlier this month, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, introducing modernized Window Ink. This updated tool allows users to use their digital pen to handwrite anywhere they can enter text on their Windows devices, providing a more natural and versatile input method.

Microsoft's ongoing efforts to enhance the sign-in experience with passkeys align with its commitment to bolstering security and user convenience. By offering alternative authentication options and seamless integration with Windows Hello, Microsoft aims to streamline the login process and provide users with more control over their digital identities.

Inputs from IANS

