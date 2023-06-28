Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zoom introduces AI-powered 'Intelligent Director' for rooms

Zoom Video Communications has introduced a new feature called 'Intelligent Director' for Zoom Rooms, using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the meeting experience. The company's latest feature aims to address the challenges of hybrid meetings and promote meeting equity and inclusion.

According to the company, the Intelligent Director uses AI and multiple cameras to optimize the image and angle of participants in a Zoom Room, ensuring mute participants can clearly see each person, even in large conference rooms. With the increasing trend of dispersed teams, the platform recognizes the importance of connecting employees regardless of their location.

Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer at Zoom, mentioned the significance of meeting equity and inclusion, particularly when some team members are physically present in the office while others join remotely. The Intelligent Director bridges this gap by enabling face-to-face interactions and fostering a sense of connection among all participants.

Designed specifically for medium- to larger-sized rooms, the Intelligent Director addresses the common issue known as the "bowling alley effect." By utilizing multiple cameras, it can individually frame up to 16 participants within a Zoom Room. The Zoom-designed AI selects the most suitable video stream for each participant and integrates it into the gallery view of the meeting.

Building upon Zoom's existing Smart Gallery feature, which provides personalized space for individuals in small to medium-sized rooms, the Intelligent Director takes this technology to the next level for larger conference rooms. The multi-camera configuration and advanced video AI technology ensure that everyone in the room receives equal visual representation, even if they move or turn their heads.

In addition to visual enhancements, the new feature enables remote participants to have face-to-face conversations with each Zoom Rooms participant, allowing for clearer communication and engagement. This feature ensures that in-room participants can be both seen and heard.

