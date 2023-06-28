Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Complete Review: A powerful smartphone under Rs 30,000

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung India recently unveiled the new mid-segment Galaxy F54 5G smartphone under its F-series in India. The new Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is competing in a crowded below Rs 30,000 range. I used this phone for over 10 days and here's a quick review on the same.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price

Let's start with pricing. The new Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 and comes in an 8GB+256GB storage variant. The device is available in two colors, Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. I tested the Stardust Silver and it looks beautiful. When light shines on the back panel, it creates various colors. The device does offer premium looks in the mid-segment range.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design

Coming to the design and build, the Galaxy F54 5G is impressively slim at 8.4 mm and weighs just 199 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to hold, even with its large 6000 mAh battery. The device boasts a sturdy build quality with curved frames and edges. On the back, you'll find a circular triple rear camera setup, resembling Samsung's premium Galaxy S23 series smartphones. However, there are a couple of drawbacks to note: the glossy finish of the rear panel can be slippery, and the device tends to attract fingerprint marks and dust easily. Also, the phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall, the design has scored decent marks here.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy F54 5G

ALSO READ: Lost your TV remote? Turn your smartphone into a TV remote with these easy steps

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Display

In terms of the display, Galaxy F54 5G features a massive 6.7 sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a Vision Booster, which improves display visibility by considering the light intensity of the surroundings and its influence on the display. Throughout our review, the screen provided a smooth and lag-free experience. Whether it was watching multimedia content or using the device in different lighting conditions, the colors on the screen appeared vivid and pleasing. Thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and gaming felt immersive and incredibly smooth.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Camera

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a standout feature. It has three rear cameras, including a 108 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32 MP front camera that takes good pictures in bright light conditions. We found the photos we took with this phone to be vibrant and beautiful. When we used different modes for capturing shots, the device performed well. The photos had clarity, sharpness, and vibrant colors, while still maintaining a natural look without excessive editing. The 108MP sensor also performed decently in low-light situations, producing satisfactory results. Overall, the device managed to capture good pictures, especially in natural light.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Additionally, the Galaxy F54 5G’s camera comes with an Astrolapse feature, which allows you to create captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky, offering a new level of creativity. The device has ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras. The videos we recorded while reviewing the device also looked good.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Performance

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with a powerful Exynos 1380 5nm processor, delivering enhanced performance and smooth multitasking. The phone runs on the user-friendly One UI 5.1 interface and ensures future updates for an enhanced user experience. The UI is intuitive and navigating through apps like WhatsApp and Instagram was smooth. Whether watching web series or playing games, the overall performance was flawless, delivering a fast and lag-free experience. Coming to the battery, the device features a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. Once fully charged, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G lasted for more than a day during normal to medium usage. However, I faced minor heating issues during intense gaming and video streaming for long hours.

ALSO READ: Google adds quick action for Meet on web: Know about latest update

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Buy or not buy?

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a decent and affordable mid-range smartphone that comes with a powerful battery and a camera. Priced at Rs 27,999, the device offers good value for money in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. However, it is slippery and attracts fingerprint marks. If these limitations are not major concerns for you, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a solid choice to consider.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Latest Technology News