Lost your TV remote? Turn your smartphone into a TV remote with these easy steps

Losing the TV remote is a common frustration that many of us have experienced. Sometimes it can be a hassle to find and use the remote to control our TVs. But here's some good news: your smartphone can now serve as a handy replacement for your TV remote.
With the help of the Google TV app, you can seamlessly control your Android-powered TV using your smartphone. This convenient feature is available for both Android and iPhone users, offering a versatile solution for those tired of searching for their TV remotes. Setting up the Google TV app is a straightforward process.
ALSO READ: Activate app lock in GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm: Step-by-step guide to safeguard your bank account
For Android users:
- Head to the Google Play Store.
- Download and install the Google TV app.
- Ensure that your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or you can also use Bluetooth if your TV supports it.
- Launch the Google TV app and tap on the Remote button located at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- The app will scan for available devices, and once your TV is detected, select it from the list.
- A unique code will appear on your TV screen, which you need to enter into the app to pair your phone with the TV.
- Once paired, your smartphone transforms into a fully functional TV remote.
For iPhone users:
- Connect your iPhone and TV to the same Wi-Fi network,
- Go to the App Store and download the Google TV app.
- Open the app on your iPhone, tap on the TV Remote icon situated at the bottom right corner of the screen, and the app will automatically search for your TV.
- If it doesn't find your TV, you can initiate a manual scan by tapping the Scan for Devices button.
- Once your TV is detected, select it from the options and enter the 6-digit code displayed on your TV screen.
- Tap Pair and your iPhone will be successfully connected to your TV, serving as a remote control.
ALSO READ: Take control of your privacy: WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup' feature explained
Once your smartphone is linked to your TV through the Google TV app, you can perform various tasks just like with a regular remote control. Switch channels, adjust the volume, launch your favorite apps, and take full control of your TV experience directly from your phone.