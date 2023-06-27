Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Lost your TV remote? Turn your smartphone into a TV remote with these easy steps

Losing the TV remote is a common frustration that many of us have experienced. Sometimes it can be a hassle to find and use the remote to control our TVs. But here's some good news: your smartphone can now serve as a handy replacement for your TV remote.

With the help of the Google TV app, you can seamlessly control your Android-powered TV using your smartphone. This convenient feature is available for both Android and iPhone users, offering a versatile solution for those tired of searching for their TV remotes. Setting up the Google TV app is a straightforward process.

ALSO READ: Activate app lock in GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm: Step-by-step guide to safeguard your bank account

For Android users:

Head to the Google Play Store. Download and install the Google TV app. Ensure that your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or you can also use Bluetooth if your TV supports it. Launch the Google TV app and tap on the Remote button located at the bottom right corner of the screen. The app will scan for available devices, and once your TV is detected, select it from the list. A unique code will appear on your TV screen, which you need to enter into the app to pair your phone with the TV. Once paired, your smartphone transforms into a fully functional TV remote.

For iPhone users:

Connect your iPhone and TV to the same Wi-Fi network, Go to the App Store and download the Google TV app. Open the app on your iPhone, tap on the TV Remote icon situated at the bottom right corner of the screen, and the app will automatically search for your TV. If it doesn't find your TV, you can initiate a manual scan by tapping the Scan for Devices button. Once your TV is detected, select it from the options and enter the 6-digit code displayed on your TV screen. Tap Pair and your iPhone will be successfully connected to your TV, serving as a remote control.

ALSO READ: Take control of your privacy: WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup' feature explained

Once your smartphone is linked to your TV through the Google TV app, you can perform various tasks just like with a regular remote control. Switch channels, adjust the volume, launch your favorite apps, and take full control of your TV experience directly from your phone.

Latest Technology News