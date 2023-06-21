Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Take control of your privacy: WhatsApp's 'Privacy Checkup' feature explained

WhatsApp has recently launched two new privacy features aimed at boosting user privacy and control over their accounts. The first feature allows users to automatically silence calls from unknown callers, while the second feature, called Privacy Checkup, serves as a comprehensive hub to manage all privacy settings in one place.

Privacy Checkup offers users a convenient and centralized solution to manage their privacy settings within WhatsApp. By accessing the dedicated privacy section, users can review their current privacy settings and make necessary adjustments if desired.

To access WhatsApp Privacy Checkup, users can follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Settings menu.

Go to the Privacy option.

Tap on the Privacy Checkup banner located at the top of the screen.

Privacy Checkup categorizes all privacy features into four segments to simplify the user experience:

Choose who can contact you:

Users gain complete control over incoming calls and messages. This section enables them to manage Groups, silence unknown callers, and block specific contacts.

Control your personal info:

Users can exercise control over their personal information, including online status, profile photo visibility, last seen status, and read receipts.

Add more privacy to your chats:

This section offers features such as a default message timer and the ability to enable end-to-end encryption backups for enhanced chat privacy.

Add more protection to your account:

Users can access additional security measures for their accounts, including options like fingerprint lock and two-step verification.

By providing these comprehensive privacy features, WhatsApp is trying to empower users with more control and transparency over their communication and personal data. With Privacy Checkup and the call silencing feature, users can ensure their privacy preferences align with their individual needs while enjoying a more secure and uninterrupted messaging experience.

