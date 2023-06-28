Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google adds quick action for Meet on web: Know about latest update

Google has introduced a new feature for its video communication service, Meet, on the web. By simply hovering the mouse over their own video feed, users can now access video effects such as immersive backgrounds, fun filters, and a reframing option to improve visibility, according to a recent blog post on Workspace Updates.

One of the key advantages of this new feature is the ability to turn off the video feed from other participants. This functionality proves useful when users wish to focus solely on the presenter or eliminate distractions caused by other participants' video feeds. Notably, the quick action feature does not require administrative control, ensuring its accessibility for all users.

In addition to this development, the tech giant has recently rolled out a viewer mode in Google Meet. When creating a Calendar invite, users can select the "Everyone is a viewer" option for large meetings. This mode designates attendees as "viewers" and effectively reduces potential distractions such as audio disruptions, resulting in smoother and more productive meetings.

By introducing features like the quick action menu and viewer mode, the company is aiming to enhance the overall meeting experience and provide greater control over video interactions.

Recently, the video communication platform has also unveiled a new feature called "companion mode check-in". With the introduction of companion mode check-in, users joining a meeting from a conference room can now use their personal devices to check in to that specific room.

This new feature aims to overcome the anonymity that arises when conference rooms are represented as a collective entity during virtual meetings. By using companion mode, participants can ensure that their individual names are displayed, making others aware of their presence in the meeting.

