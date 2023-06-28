Twitter Blue verification badge subscribers can tweet to 25,000 characters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter Blue owners can tweet with 25000 character

Elon Musk's Twitter has expanded the character count for tweets, this time it has upgraded to 25,000 characters exclusively for the paid Blue verification badge subscribers. This recent change comes after the character limit was increased to 4,000 in February (2023), followed by a further increase to 10,000 in April (2023).

Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, announced the update in a tweet last week, stating, "We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting." The company also reflected this change on its Twitter Blue page, informing users that Blue subscribers now have the ability to compose tweets up to 25,000 characters. The option to write longer tweets is also available in Quote Tweets or replies.

In addition to expanding the character limit, Twitter has extended the privilege to upload longer videos for Twitter Blue subscribers. Since December of the previous year, paid users have been able to upload 60-minute 1080p videos on the platform.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Twitter is considering limiting the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared a tweet suggesting that Twitter is working on this feature, stating, "#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue." According to a screenshot shared by the leaker, non-Twitter Blue users who reach the message limit will be prompted with a notification titled "Get verified to send more messages."

These recent developments highlight Twitter's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and provide additional features for its paid subscribers. By extending the character count and video upload capabilities for Twitter Blue members, the platform aims to offer enhanced creative expression and engagement opportunities. Additionally, the potential limitation on DMs for non-Blue users suggests that Twitter is exploring ways to incentivize users to consider subscribing to its premium service.

It will be interesting to observe how these changes impact user engagement and whether Twitter continues to introduce new features to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its diverse user base.

