WhatsApp adds 32-person video calling feature for Windows beta: Know more

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature for its Windows beta users, allowing them to create video calls with up to 32 people. Previously, only audio calls with a maximum of 32 participants were available on the Windows version. The latest update now enables beta users to engage in video calls with larger groups as well.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users will receive a message inviting them to try out the new feature and initiate group video calls. Initially, the feature is limited to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows updates. However, it is expected to roll out to more users gradually over the next few days.

The expansion of video calling capabilities on WhatsApp aligns with Meta's efforts to enhance communication features across their platforms. In November of the previous year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this upcoming feature for Android and iOS users, indicating the company's commitment to delivering a seamless experience to all WhatsApp users, regardless of their device.

Additionally, earlier this month, reports emerged regarding the rollout of a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on the Windows version. This functionality allows participants to share a specific window or their entire screen with others in the video call, providing a versatile and collaborative environment.

The introduction of these new features demonstrates WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to improving its platform and delivering enhanced communication experiences. By expanding the capabilities of group video calling and introducing screen-sharing options, WhatsApp aims to cater to the evolving needs of its user base, facilitating more engaging and productive conversations among larger groups.

As the feature becomes available to more users in the coming days, WhatsApp users on Windows will be able to enjoy seamless and immersive video calling experiences, fostering better connections and enabling collaboration across various contexts.

Inputs from IANS

