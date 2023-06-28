Amazon Prime Day Sale scheduled for 15 and 16 July

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Prime Day Sale to launch in mid-July

Amazon has officially released its Prime Day sale date which has been scheduled for 12:00 AM on July 15 till July 16, 2023. The sale is expected to kick off in mid-July like last year, and Amazon hosted the sale by offering customers a two-day window to access deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, apparel and home appliances. This will be the seventh edition of the Prime Day sale which will bring two days of great deals, new launches, savings, blockbuster entertainment and more, which is claimed to be bigger and better than before.

The sale will commence on July 15, marking a two-day shopping extravaganza that could conclude on July 16, 2023. However, it is important to note that these dates are based on speculation, and readers are advised to approach this information with caution until confirmed by Amazon.

Performing a Google search for "Amazon Prime Day" currently directs users to an Amazon web page that does not disclose the official dates. There are rumours which are being circulated that the e-commerce giant will soon unveil the sale dates to the public.

The Prime Day sale also typically features exclusive bank offers for Prime members. In the past, Amazon collaborated with SBI and ICICI Bank to provide discounts to customers during the sale. It is likely that similar partnerships will be in place this year as well, offering attractive benefits to Prime members.

Amazon Prime membership in India is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes with numerous perks, including expedited one-day delivery, early access to sales, free access to Amazon Music, and a 5% cashback option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Furthermore, Amazon India recently introduced Prime Lite membership, an affordable alternative priced at Rs 999. Prime Lite subscribers can enjoy free two-day delivery, standard delivery, 'No-Rush' shipping to eligible addresses, and a cashback of Rs 25. Additionally, Prime Lite members can avail themselves of a 5% cashback offer when making purchases on the Amazon India website using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

As anticipation builds for the official announcement, shoppers are eagerly awaiting the Amazon Prime Day sale, hoping for exciting deals and discounts on their desired products.

