Planning to get a central AC? Here is everything you must know

North India is all about sweat, coolers, air conditioners and more, which help you to cool down. Though the monsoon is already here, this seems to be the right time to get an AC this season- which could help you in reducing humidity. And when we speak of AC, we have three kinds of machines to cool up the house- window AC, split AC and central AC for any household. Let us know more about it in detail.

Central ACs are commonly used in larger-sized houses, offices, malls, shopping complexes, multiplexes and more places with wider places which need a much more powerful cooling machine. A central AC could certainly be the saviour and could result better than any split or window AC. It is also said, that if you are planning to install two-three split or window ACs at a place, then one central AC could be economically a good bid to invest in, which could justify the space, area, installation toil and more.

The very next question is, how much will it cost to install a central AC?

If yo are planning to install a central AC in your 2BHK flat, then you need to spend around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh rupees, which is significantly less compared to installing split ACs throughout the flat. With central AC, you'll experience faster and more efficient cooling for the entire flat, eliminating the need for separate AC units in different rooms and halls. By opting for central AC, you can save approximately 1 lakh rupees compared to split or window AC installations in a 1000 Sq ft 2BHK flat.

Can we change the temperature of different rooms while using a central AC?

Central AC is typically installed on the roof of a house, rather than any corner or the window of the house. It is positioned centrally to distribute cool air through the cooling ducts to individual rooms and halls simultaneously. One significant advantage of central AC is the ability to set different temperatures for each room and hall, allowing for personalized comfort throughout the house.

