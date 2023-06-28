Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Planning to get a central AC? Here is everything you must know

Planning to get a central AC? Here is everything you must know

A central AC can effectively replace multiple split and window AC units in a house. Instead of installing two or three individual ACs, opting for a central AC for the entire house would be a more efficient choice.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2023 9:14 IST
Split AC
Image Source : FILE Split AC

North India is all about sweat, coolers, air conditioners and more, which help you to cool down. Though the monsoon is already here, this seems to be the right time to get an AC this season- which could help you in reducing humidity. And when we speak of AC, we have three kinds of machines to cool up the house- window AC, split AC and central AC for any household. Let us know more about it in detail.

Central ACs are commonly used in larger-sized houses, offices, malls, shopping complexes, multiplexes and more places with wider places which need a much more powerful cooling machine. A central AC could certainly be the saviour and could result better than any split or window AC. It is also said, that if you are planning to install two-three split or window ACs at a place, then one central AC could be economically a good bid to invest in, which could justify the space, area, installation toil and more.

The very next question is, how much will it cost to install a central AC?

If yo are planning to install a central AC in your 2BHK flat, then you need to spend around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh rupees, which is significantly less compared to installing split ACs throughout the flat. With central AC, you'll experience faster and more efficient cooling for the entire flat, eliminating the need for separate AC units in different rooms and halls. By opting for central AC, you can save approximately 1 lakh rupees compared to split or window AC installations in a 1000 Sq ft 2BHK flat.

ALSO READ: Turn your smartphone into a TV remote with these easy steps

Can we change the temperature of different rooms while using a central AC?

Central AC is typically installed on the roof of a house, rather than any corner or the window of the house. It is positioned centrally to distribute cool air through the cooling ducts to individual rooms and halls simultaneously. One significant advantage of central AC is the ability to set different temperatures for each room and hall, allowing for personalized comfort throughout the house.

Related Stories
Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

Tips to reduce power consumption of your AC

Tips to reduce power consumption of your AC

AC buying guide- things to keep in mind before buying your first AC

AC buying guide- things to keep in mind before buying your first AC

Common air conditioner problems that can be fixed at home without technician

Common air conditioner problems that can be fixed at home without technician

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best home appliances to get during the sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best home appliances to get during the sale

Simple tips to choose the correct size of air conditioner for your living room or workspaces

Simple tips to choose the correct size of air conditioner for your living room or workspaces

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Tips to reduce your electricity bill while using an air conditioner

Tips to reduce your electricity bill while using an air conditioner

Massive price drop on inverter split ACs - Details

Massive price drop on inverter split ACs - Details

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News