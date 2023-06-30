Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Last chance to link PAN and Aadhaar before midnight or face consequences

This is your last chance to link your PAN CARD and Aadhaar tonight - before midnight or you will have to face some really upsetting consequences

Today is the final day to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card. The government has made it mandatory to link these two documents, and failure to do so will result in the cancellation of your PAN card. Until today, June 30, 2023, you have the option to link your PAN and Aadhaar by paying a fine of Rs 1000. However, starting tomorrow, even if you want to link the documents, it will no longer be possible. If your PAN card is not linked to your Aadhaar, it will become inactive after today.

To check the status of the link, you can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. You can also visit the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ to check the PAN-Aadhaar link status online.

To link your PAN and Aadhaar, follow these steps:

Go to https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/. Register and log in to your account. Proceed to the profile settings and select the option for the Aadhaar link. Verify the date of birth and gender information on your PAN card and match it with your Aadhaar card. Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the process. Ensure that you complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking process before midnight tonight to avoid any complications.

