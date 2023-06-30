Meta's 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature now on Reels- Instagram and Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta adds 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature for FB, Insta Reels

Meta recently announced the expansion of its "Why Am I Seeing This?" feature for two of its other social platforms- Facebook Reels and Instagram, along with the Instagram Explore page as well. The feature aims to provide users with insights into why specific posts are being shown to them. The social media giant's goal is to enhance transparency and provide users with more control over the content presented to them. In line with this, they are making efforts to be more transparent about their artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Clegg emphasized that these AI systems incorporate user feedback to rank content, ensuring that users are more likely to see relevant and interesting posts.

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, stated in a blog post that the expansion will allow users to click on individual Reels to access more information about how their previous activity may have influenced the machine learning models responsible for delivering the Reels they see.

Meta is also testing a new feature on Instagram, enabling users to indicate their interest in a recommended Reel in the Reels tab. By expressing interest, users can expect to see more similar content. Additionally, users already have the option to select "Not Interested" from the three-dot menu on a post, which reduces the frequency of similar posts appearing in their feed.

To further promote transparency, Meta has released 22 system cards for Facebook and Instagram. These cards provide information about how their AI systems rank content, the predictions made by each system, and the controls users can utilize to customize their experience. The system cards cover various surfaces, including Feed, Stories, Reels, and other areas where users seek content from accounts they follow. Furthermore, the cards also encompass AI systems that recommend content from accounts or groups users do not follow.

Meta's new expansion for the "Why Am I Seeing This?" feature and the introduction of system cards reflect their commitment to enhancing user understanding and control over the content they encounter on their platforms. By offering more transparency and customization options, Meta aims to deliver a more personalized and engaging user experience.

