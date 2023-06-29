Follow us on Image Source : JIO Reliance Jio to launch Ganga 5G smartphone: Know the details

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly planning to launch the Jio Phone 5G, also known as the Ganga 5G smartphone, by the end of this year. The launch is expected to coincide with Diwali, similar to the timing of the release of Jio Phone 1. Leaked details suggest that the Jio Phone 5G will come with several upgraded features compared to its predecessor. While there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch, speculations indicate that it could happen during Ganesh Chaturthi or the New Year.

The Jio Phone 5G is anticipated to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, and customers will have the option to purchase it through EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) for convenience. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone is expected to offer better hardware quality and may be priced below ₹10,000 (approximately $135). It is speculated to be available in a budget-friendly range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 or Rs 8,000.

The Jio Phone 5G is rumoured to be available in Dark Blue colour, with options for Blue and Black as well. The rear of the smartphone is likely to feature a dual camera setup in a capsule design, with a 13-megapixel primary camera equipped with AI capabilities. Additionally, it may include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

