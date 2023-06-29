Apple headphones expected to launch by next month with USB-C port: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple headphones expected to launch by next month with USB-C port

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, with an exciting addition—the inclusion of a USB-C port. The news originated from Myke Hurley, who shared the information on the Apple-focused podcast 'Connected' and was subsequently reported by MacRumors.

According to Hurley, his source, who has proven to be reliable in the past by accurately leaking details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds, provided him with this latest information. The upcoming Studio Pro headphones are expected to be available in four different colours: Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown.

Leaked images suggest that the Beats Studio Pro headphones will closely resemble the design of the Beats Studio3 model. Notable improvements include the addition of a USB-C charging port instead of the previous micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimized sound profiles, a new carrying case, and support for Android features like Fast Pair and Find My Device.

Additionally, the headphones are said to retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to those who prefer wired connectivity. Furthermore, users can anticipate enhanced active noise cancellation and extended battery life, which is a promising update.

The launch of the Beats Studio Pro headphones signifies Apple's continued commitment to expanding its audio offerings, particularly within the Beats brand. With the inclusion of a USB-C port, the headphones demonstrate Apple's alignment with the industry's transition to this universal charging standard.

As the launch date approaches, consumers eagerly await the official release of the Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones. The anticipation is fueled by the promise of improved features, enhanced performance, and the renowned audio quality that Beats products are known for.

Inputs from IANS

