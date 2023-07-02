Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola's latest foldable smartphones, Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40, set to debut in India on July 3

Motorola is all set to unveil its new foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in India on July 3rd, with exclusive availability on Amazon. The company has provided comprehensive details about the two devices, including their specifications. The main distinguishing factor between the two flip-folding phones lies in the size of their outer displays.

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Razr 40 series has already hit global markets. The Razr 40 made its debut last month in China, starting at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. According to a leaked listing on Amazon, the upcoming Razr 40 series will have a starting price of Rs. 59,999 in India.

Reportedly, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta color options, while the standard Razr 40 will come in Azure Gray, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White colors. It is expected that these color choices will also be offered in the Indian market.

The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an unfolded 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel featuring a 165Hz refresh rate. Its dual-camera system comprises a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, alongside a 13MP ultrawide lens that can also function as a macro lens with its f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it boasts a 32MP front camera. The device is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Razr 40 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. The primary camera is a 64MP sensor, complemented by the same 13MP ultrawide sensor found in the Razr 40 Ultra. Additionally, it sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

