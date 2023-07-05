Follow us on Image Source : APP STORE Instagram takes on Twitter with Threads: Check out this hidden invite

Instagram, seizing the opportunity amidst Twitter's recent controversies, is set to launch its own rival platform called Threads on Thursday, July 6th. The app, currently available for pre-order on the Apple App Store seeks to offer a fresh take on text-based conversations and presents an alternative to disillusioned Twitter users.

To generate buzz and create an air of exclusivity, Instagram has introduced a unique feature for users to experience Threads. By searching for keywords such as 'threads' or 'say more' within the Instagram app, a ticket icon appears in the top left corner of the search bar. Tapping on it generates a personalised ticket, containing details about when and where users can access Threads.

The experience varies depending on the device used. iOS users will see a 'Get Threads' option, which redirects them to the app listing on the Apple App Store. Android users, on the other hand, will encounter a 'Reminder' button that prompts them to be notified when the app becomes available since it is not yet listed on the Google Play Store.

In addition, Threads can be accessed by navigating to the user's Instagram profile, tapping the hamburger menu, and locating the Threads option.

For those seeking a simpler approach, pre-ordering Threads is straightforward. Users can directly visit the Apple App Store, search for 'Threads, an Instagram app,' and tap the 'Get' button to secure their pre-order. Although this method bypasses the need to open the Instagram app, the visually appealing rotating ticket generated within the app adds an element of intrigue for users who prefer a more immersive experience.

Instagram has officially confirmed the launch date for Threads as July 6th, building anticipation with the aforementioned ticket feature that displays a countdown to the release. Many individuals eagerly await the arrival of Instagram's new text-based conversation platform, as they have grown weary of Twitter's recent controversies and are keen to explore a refreshing alternative.

