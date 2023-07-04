Garmin introduces 2 new smartwatch series- Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro, in India: Details

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN Garmin Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro

Garmin, a leading wearable brand, has announced the launch of its latest outdoor smartwatch series in India. The Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series are designed to cater to the needs of athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts, offering exceptional performance and tracking capabilities. The company stated that the new smartwatches will be available both online on platforms like Amazon and Synergizer, as well as offline at Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, and Just in Time.

Priced at Rs 1,11,990 for the Epix Pro series and Rs 1,00,990 for the Fenix 7 Pro series, these smartwatches deliver top-notch features, ruggedness, and innovative technology, making them an ideal choice for urban athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Sky Chen, the Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, emphasized that each smartwatch in this series is crafted with Garmin's renowned capabilities to meet the expectations of users.

The Epix Pro series boasts a crystal-clear AMOLED display, providing users with a visually stunning view of their data, notifications, and maps. On the other hand, the Fenix 7 Pro series features an improved Memory in Pixel (MIP) display, ensuring excellent visibility even in outdoor environments. Whether users are training indoors or exploring the great outdoors, these high-quality displays offer clear and easy-to-read information.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches Bharat V2 at Rs 999: Know about India's lowest priced internet enabled phone

In terms of design, the Fenix 7 Pro series combines a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, creating a rugged yet stylish look. In contrast, the Epix Pro series utilizes premium materials like sapphire and titanium, adding durability and a touch of sophistication to the smartwatches. With their advanced displays and superior build quality, these smartwatches from Garmin are designed to meet the needs of active individuals seeking both functionality and style.

Battery life is an essential aspect of any smartwatch, and Garmin delivers on this front as well. The Fenix 7 Pro series offers up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode, while the Epix Pro series boasts an impressive battery life of up to 31 days. These extended battery durations ensure that users can rely on their smartwatches even during long adventures or intense training sessions.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp beta for iOS allows users to send videos with enhanced quality

Both the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series are equipped with multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS, ensuring precise positioning and accurate navigation for adventurers. They also offer specialized activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding, allowing users to engage in their favourite activities while leveraging the comprehensive tracking and analysis features of these smartwatches.

ALSO READ: Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40 flip-foldable smartphones: 5 important features

With the launch of the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series, Garmin continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of advanced wearable technology, catering to the needs of active individuals seeking high-performance smartwatches for their outdoor pursuits.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News