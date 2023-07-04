Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp beta for iOS allows users to send videos with enhanced quality

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature in its iOS beta version that enables users to send high-quality videos. Although the feature maintains the original dimensions of the videos, some compression will still be applied, preventing the sending of videos in their unaltered quality. As a result, users will need to manually select the high-quality option each time they want to send a video with improved quality.

According to WABetaInfo, a tag will be added to the message bubble to indicate that a video has been sent using the high-quality option, informing the recipient about the video's transmission method. However, this feature is not applicable when sharing videos through status updates.

In addition, the platform is rolling out further enhancements related to profile icons within group chats. Specifically, the platform has updated the profile pictures of contacts whose thumbnails were previously missing or hidden. These updated thumbnails now display the initials of each group member's name.

Currently, the ability to send high-quality videos and enhancements for profile icons within group chats is available to specific beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. It is expected that WhatsApp will refine and further expand these capabilities based on user feedback before a wider release to all iOS users.

Recently, the company has also unveiled a new feature that allows users to securely transfer their chat history between devices operating on the same system.

With this latest update, WhatsApp users can now preserve their complete chat and media history without needing to exit the app. This eliminates the need to rely on unofficial third-party applications that often lack clear privacy practices.

To initiate the chat transfer, users need to ensure they have both their old and new devices physically present and connected to Wi-Fi with location services enabled.

