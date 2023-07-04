Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp beta for iOS allows users to send videos with enhanced quality

WhatsApp beta for iOS allows users to send videos with enhanced quality

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to send high-quality videos. This feature is available for those who have installed the latest update, WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.13.0.76.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2023 13:07 IST
whatsapp, whatsapp new feature, whatsapp beta for ios, tech news, indiatv tech
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp beta for iOS allows users to send videos with enhanced quality

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature in its iOS beta version that enables users to send high-quality videos. Although the feature maintains the original dimensions of the videos, some compression will still be applied, preventing the sending of videos in their unaltered quality. As a result, users will need to manually select the high-quality option each time they want to send a video with improved quality.

According to WABetaInfo, a tag will be added to the message bubble to indicate that a video has been sent using the high-quality option, informing the recipient about the video's transmission method. However, this feature is not applicable when sharing videos through status updates. 

ALSO READ: Apple reduces production plans for Vision Pro mixed reality headset: Here's the reason

In addition, the platform is rolling out further enhancements related to profile icons within group chats. Specifically, the platform has updated the profile pictures of contacts whose thumbnails were previously missing or hidden. These updated thumbnails now display the initials of each group member's name. 

Currently, the ability to send high-quality videos and enhancements for profile icons within group chats is available to specific beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. It is expected that WhatsApp will refine and further expand these capabilities based on user feedback before a wider release to all iOS users.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Bans 6.5 million bad accounts in India: Check this report

Related Stories
WhatsApp brings secure chat history transfer feature: Know about latest update

WhatsApp brings secure chat history transfer feature: Know about latest update

Meta's Twitter rival spotted on Google Play Store, then disappears: Know more

Meta's Twitter rival spotted on Google Play Store, then disappears: Know more

Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

Over 65 lakh bad WhatsApp accounts banned in India: Know more

Over 65 lakh bad WhatsApp accounts banned in India: Know more

Meta's alternative to Twitter, Threads, drops on July 6th: Here's everything you need to know

Meta's alternative to Twitter, Threads, drops on July 6th: Here's everything you need to know

Recently, the company has also unveiled a new feature that allows users to securely transfer their chat history between devices operating on the same system.

With this latest update, WhatsApp users can now preserve their complete chat and media history without needing to exit the app. This eliminates the need to rely on unofficial third-party applications that often lack clear privacy practices.

To initiate the chat transfer, users need to ensure they have both their old and new devices physically present and connected to Wi-Fi with location services enabled. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News