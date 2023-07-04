Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple reduces production plans for Vision Pro mixed reality headset: Here's the reason

Apple has reportedly encountered manufacturing challenges in China, resulting in a reduction in production plans for its Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset. According to The Financial Times, the company has requested its main assembler for the Vision Pro, Luxshare, to manufacture fewer than 400,000 units next year. This figure marks a decrease from the initial sales target of one million units.

Luxshare, based in China, is known to be Apple's primary assembler for the Vision Pro headset, among several other assemblers. Both Apple and Luxshare have declined to comment on the report.

Reportedly, In the past, Apple relied on Taiwanese suppliers like Foxconn to assist in developing its initial product lines. However, for the Vision Pro MR headset, Apple has engaged Luxshare Precision Industry Co, an electronics contract manufacturer based in China.

Additionally, six other Mainland China firms have been involved in the production of the $3,499 Vision Pro headset. These include Cowell E Holdings, Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology, and Goertek, which provide audio components.

According to a report by the Taiwanese newspaper Commercial Times, Luxshare is a significant supplier of AirPods for Apple and has also secured orders for the upcoming iPhone 15. The Vision Pro project involves the collaboration of 11 Taiwanese suppliers, such as Largan Precision Co, Genius Electronic Optical Co, GIS-KY, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

The Vision Pro MR headset, which introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice, is set to be available early next year.

It features visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system which allows users to interact with digital content as if it were physically present in their surroundings. Notably, the Vision Pro also includes EyeSight, a feature that enhances connectivity with others. When a user wearing the headset encounters someone, the device offers transparency which allows the user to see the person while simultaneously displaying their own eyes.

