Reliance Jio launches Bharat V2 at Rs 999: Know about India's lowest priced internet enabled phone

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Bharat V2, the most affordable 4G phone in India, priced at just Rs 999. This entry-level smartphone offers internet capabilities, making it the lowest-priced internet-enabled phone in the country. According to the company, The Jio Bharat V2 is aiming to provide internet access to the existing 250 million feature phone (2G) users through the Jio Bharat platform.

The beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones is set to begin on July 7 in India. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, highlighted that approximately 250 million mobile phone users in India still lack access to basic internet features, remaining confined to the 2G era.

While the company has not disclosed the detailed specifications of its latest phone, however, it has revealed several smart features. With the JioPay app, users can make UPI payments directly from their phones. Additionally, the Jio Cinema app allows users to enjoy movies and TV shows on the device.

The Jio Bharat V2 feature phone offers a monthly plan that is 30% cheaper and provides 7 times more data compared to offerings from other operators for feature phones. Users can avail themselves of unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data for just Rs 123 per month, as opposed to the Rs 179 plan offered by other operators, which includes voice calls and 2GB of data. Even basic voice services, which previously cost Rs 99 for a 30-day period, now require Rs 199.

The phone is also equipped with the JioSaavn app which grants users access to a vast library of over 8 crore songs. Additionally, the phone offers basic functionalities such as an FM radio and a torchlight. However, Jio has not disclosed the operating system of the phone, so it remains uncertain whether other apps like WhatsApp can be downloaded onto it.

In addition to Reliance Retail, several other brands, starting with Karbonn, will embrace the Jio Bharat platform to introduce their own Jio Bharat phones.

