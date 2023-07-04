Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40 flip-foldable smartphones: 5 important features

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40 flip

Motorola has brought its flip smartphones- the razr 40 ultra and razr 40, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively, the devices are now available for pre-booking and will be on sale from July 15 via Amazon. Customers can also take advantage of an instant discount/cashback of up to Rs 7,000, reducing the effective prices to Rs 82,999 and Rs 54,999. The razr 40 ultra boasts the distinction of being the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when closed. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it offers a range of impressive features.

The external display features a 3.6-inch pOLED screen that supports multiple apps and functions even when closed, allowing users to conveniently access important content at a glance. With a smooth 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, users can seamlessly switch between apps and scroll through websites.

When flipped open, the razr 40 ultra reveals a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a remarkable refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The device folds completely in half, creating a seamless and ultra-thin profile with perfectly aligned top and bottom edges, delivering a sleek and gapless appearance.

Image Source : MOTOROLAMotorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40 flip

Both the razr 40 ultra and razr 40 come equipped with Flex View technology, which revolutionizes the smartphone experience by providing innovative ways to interact, capture, and create. The razr 40 ultra features a powerful 12MP main camera sensor with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF for enhanced photography capabilities. It also offers a Night Vision mode for capturing brighter and more detailed videos. Completing the camera setup is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens that enables wide-angle shots, accommodating 3X more content within the frame compared to standard lenses.

In terms of battery, the razr 40 ultra comes with a lasting 3800mAh battery and supports wireless charging. It is accompanied by an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger included in the box. This battery capacity represents an improvement over the previous generation of razr devices.

With these new additions to their lineup, Motorola aims to redefine the smartphone experience for consumers in India, combining exceptional design, remarkable functionality, and an unparalleled user experience.

