Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iQOO Neo 7 Pro arrives in India: Check first look, specs, availability, and other details

iQOO has launched its latest device, the Neo 7 Pro, in India. The new phone features 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and an independent gaming chip.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes in two versions: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 34,999 (effective price Rs 31,999), and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 37,999 (effective price Rs 34,999). The new device is available for pre-booking on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store, with sales beginning on July 15. Customers who pre-book the device will receive a one-year extended warranty.

In terms of camera, the device houses a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP OIS Main Camera equipped with the ISOCELL GN5 sensor and a large 1/1.57-inch sensor size. Accompanying the main camera are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip-foldable phones now available in India: Check details here

One of the standout features of the device is its Dual Chip Power, which combines the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform with an Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip).

"The device speaks volumes in terms of high performance, unparalleled gaming capabilities, vibrant design, and a capable camera. We are confident that just like the previous Neo series devices, our consumers will love the Neo 7 Pro as well," said Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches Bharat V2 at Rs 999: Know about India's lowest priced internet enabled phone

The company claimed that the new smartphone is equipped with 120W FlashCharge technology, enabling the 5000mAh battery to charge fully in just 30 minutes. In addition, the phone features a 10-bit, 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display that provides natural color transitions and reduces strain on the eyes. With a peak brightness of 1300 nits, the screen offers a clear view even in outdoor lighting conditions.

Furthermore, the company noted that the newly launched smartphone phone boasts dual stereo speakers that deliver balanced stereophonic audio without any shell vibrations.

Latest Technology News