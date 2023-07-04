Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip-foldable phones now available in India: Check details here

Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have a similar appearance and feature a 6.9-inch screen when unfolded. However, they differ in terms of their external displays, which are visibly distinct from each other.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2023 9:33 IST
Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip-foldable phones now available in India

Motorola has launched two new smartphones, the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40, in the Indian market, the Razr 40 Ultra is being promoted as the thinnest flippable smartphone when closed. The device features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

According to the company, The external display of the Razr 40 Ultra features a 3.6-inch pOLED screen that supports multiple apps and functions even when closed, allowing users to view important content at a glance. The external display also offers a smooth experience with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

When opened, the new smartphone reveals a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a screen refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400 nits. The device folds completely in half, creating a sleek and seamless look. 

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy watches to ensure accurate health tracking on tattooed skin

 
In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with 12MP main camera with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF. It also includes a Night Vision mode for video recording, capturing brighter footage with more detail. Additionally, there is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens for wide-angle shots that fit more into the frame.

In terms of battery, the device features an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger that supports wireless charging. It has a larger 3800mAh battery compared to the previous generation of Razr.

Both the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 come with Flex View technology, offering innovative ways to interact, capture photos, and create content, the company mentioned. 

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 3 5G set to debut with 50MP main Camera on July 5: All details

The Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs 89,999, while the Razr 40 is available for Rs 59,999. Customers can also benefit from up to Rs 7,000 instant discount/cashback, reducing the effective price to Rs 82,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The devices can be pre-booked now and will be available for sale on Amazon starting from July 15.

 

