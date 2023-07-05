Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI removes Browse with Bing to enhance user protection in ChatGPT

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has temporarily disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature in its ChatGPT model. This feature, previously available to Plus subscribers, allowed ChatGPT to search the internet and provide answers based on recent information. However, the company has identified certain issues with the feature that led to its suspension. In a post addressing the matter, OpenAI explained that the ChatGPT Browse beta occasionally displayed content in unintended ways.

"We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don't want. For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL's full text, it might inadvertently fulfill this request," the company said in a post.

"As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners."

The company reassured users that they are actively working to rectify the issues with the feature and are committed to bringing it back as soon as possible.

The integration of Bing Search into ChatGPT, announced in May, was aimed at enhancing the relevance and freshness of responses generated by the AI model.

Under the initial plan, Bing was set to serve as the default search experience for ChatGPT, providing users with more up-to-date information. OpenAI had intended to make this feature available to free users by enabling a plugin that integrates Bing into the ChatGPT system.

Users can expect OpenAI to address the concerns surrounding the Browse with Bing feature promptly and reintroduce it once the necessary improvements have been implemented. In the meantime, ChatGPT users can still rely on the core functionality of the model for a wide range of conversational tasks.

