Twitter CEO stands firm on tweet reading rate limits: Know more

In a recent blog post, Twitter provided clarification regarding its decision to implement temporary rate limits on its micro-blogging platform. The company stated that the move was necessary to ensure the authenticity of its user base and to combat the presence of spam and bots that are harming the platform.

Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, expressed support for the decision, noting that significant moves are necessary to continually strengthen the platform.

"When you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and ongoing." Yaccarino stated in her tweet

Yaccarino's tweet was her first public comment on the limits introduced by owner Elon Musk to address data scraping and system manipulation.

Musk's announcement sparked criticism from millions of users worldwide, including in India, as the micro-blogging platform experienced a significant global outage, restricting access for numerous users. This raised concerns among marketing professionals about the potential negative impact on advertiser engagement. However, the platform emphasized that only a small percentage of users have been affected.

"Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete," the company mentioned in a blog post.

The platform also claimed that the limits have had “minimal” effects on advertising. "While this work will never be done, we’re all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone," it added.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram is set to launch its own rival platform called Threads on Thursday, July 6th. The app, currently available for pre-order on the Apple App Store seeks to offer a fresh take on text-based conversations and poses a direct challenge to Twitter.

To generate buzz and create an air of exclusivity, the platform has also introduced a unique feature for users to let users register for Threads

Inputs from IANS

