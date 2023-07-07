Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launched with impressive features at Rs 16,999

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mr. Raju Pullan and Mr. Aditya Babbar at the launch of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy M34 5G in the Indian market, priced at Rs 16,999. The new smartphone promises to deliver exceptional features that will redefine smartphone photography and enhance the viewing experience. With its 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and powerful 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M34 5G aims to cater to the demands of young consumers.

Specifications

The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, with high brightness and Vision Booster technology, users can enjoy content even under bright sunlight. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling through social media feeds. Additionally, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

On the camera front, the device comes with a 50MP (OIS) No Shake rare camera, an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens, and a 13MP high-resolution front shooter for stunning selfies. The Monster Shot 2.0 feature allows users to capture multiple videos and photos in a single shot. The Nightography feature enables capturing impressive low-light images. The Galaxy M34 5G also offers Fun Mode with 16 inbuilt lens effects, allowing users to express themselves creatively.

With a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M34 5G ensures long browsing, gaming, and binge-watching. The device further supports 25W fast charging for quick power-ups. Powered by the 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset, the Galaxy M34 5G provides fast and efficient performance, complemented by the connectivity of 5G technology.

Samsung prioritizes the overall experience and future readiness of its users. The smartphone features Voice Focus for clear calls, Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, and advanced security through Knox Security. With four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, Samsung guarantees that users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years.

Availability and Sale Details

The Galaxy M34 5G will be available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour options. Customers can purchase it from Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores starting from July 15, 2023. As an introductory offer, Samsung offers an all-inclusive price of INR 16999 for the 6+128GB variant and INR 18999 for the 8+128GB variant with select bank cards. Additionally, attractive 9-month no-cost EMI offers are available for interested buyers.

