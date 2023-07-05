Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to introduce group suggestions feature for communities: Check latest update here

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "group suggestions" to enhance its community experience. This feature will allow users to suggest groups to community admins which provides a convenient way for community members to explore and join relevant groups. According to WABetaInfo, the group suggestions feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store.

The development of this feature includes the introduction of a new section where community admins can accept or reject group suggestions made by other community members.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that the new section will provide shortcuts for admins to quickly approve or reject suggestions. Furthermore, the "admin approval" privacy option will be made available to group members to ensure control over group invitations.

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

ALSO READ: OpenAI removes Browse with Bing to enhance user protection in ChatGPT

Reportedly, the purpose of the group suggestions feature is to empower community admins in enriching their communities by enabling collaboration among members. When a suggestion is accepted, the suggested group is automatically added to the community, and its members are also included. However, new community members still retain the ability to choose which other community groups they wish to join, as the process is not automatic.

The feature is currently under development, and WhatsApp plans to include it in a future update of the app. In addition to the group suggestions feature, the company is also testing a new feature that allows users to send high-quality videos. This feature is available for those who have installed the latest update, WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.13.0.76.

ALSO READ: Easy steps to switch from Android to iPhone with Apple

This feature enables users to send high-quality videos. Although it maintains the original dimensions of the videos, some compression will still be applied, preventing the sending of videos in their unaltered quality. As a result, users will need to manually select the high-quality option each time they want to send a video with improved quality.

Latest Technology News