Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp to introduce group suggestions feature for communities: Check latest update here

WhatsApp to introduce group suggestions feature for communities: Check latest update here

The group suggestion feature is currently being developed and will be released to all users in future updates of WhatsApp, here's all you need to know about this new feature.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2023 14:57 IST
whatsapp, whatsapp new feature, whatsapp beta for android, group suggestions
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to introduce group suggestions feature for communities: Check latest update here

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "group suggestions" to enhance its community experience. This feature will allow users to suggest groups to community admins which provides a convenient way for community members to explore and join relevant groups. According to WABetaInfo, the group suggestions feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store. 

The development of this feature includes the introduction of a new section where community admins can accept or reject group suggestions made by other community members.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that the new section will provide shortcuts for admins to quickly approve or reject suggestions. Furthermore, the "admin approval" privacy option will be made available to group members to ensure control over group invitations.

whatsapp, whatsapp new feature, whatsapp beta for android - India Tv
Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

ALSO READ: OpenAI removes Browse with Bing to enhance user protection in ChatGPT

Reportedly, the purpose of the group suggestions feature is to empower community admins in enriching their communities by enabling collaboration among members. When a suggestion is accepted, the suggested group is automatically added to the community, and its members are also included. However, new community members still retain the ability to choose which other community groups they wish to join, as the process is not automatic.

Related Stories
Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

Over 65 lakh bad WhatsApp accounts banned in India: Know more

Over 65 lakh bad WhatsApp accounts banned in India: Know more

Meta's alternative to Twitter, Threads, drops on July 6th: Here's everything you need to know

Meta's alternative to Twitter, Threads, drops on July 6th: Here's everything you need to know

WhatsApp enables sending of high-quality videos on iOS beta: Know about latest update

WhatsApp enables sending of high-quality videos on iOS beta: Know about latest update

Experience Instagram's new Twitter competitor, Threads, with a hidden invite

Experience Instagram's new Twitter competitor, Threads, with a hidden invite

Twitter CEO breaks silence: Justifies tweet reading rate limits for platform

Twitter CEO breaks silence: Justifies tweet reading rate limits for platform

The feature is currently under development, and WhatsApp plans to include it in a future update of the app. In addition to the group suggestions feature, the company is also testing a new feature that allows users to send high-quality videos. This feature is available for those who have installed the latest update, WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.13.0.76.

ALSO READ: Easy steps to switch from Android to iPhone with Apple

This feature enables users to send high-quality videos. Although it maintains the original dimensions of the videos, some compression will still be applied, preventing the sending of videos in their unaltered quality. As a result, users will need to manually select the high-quality option each time they want to send a video with improved quality.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News