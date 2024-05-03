Friday, May 03, 2024
     
PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14, to hold roadshow on May 13

Varanasi holds significant political importance as it is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency and a crucial battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing electoral contest.

PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi waves to supporters during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on May 14, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Before the nomination, a grand roadshow has been organized in Varanasi on May 13, where PM Modi is expected to interact with the public and garner support for his candidacy.

Varanasi is slated to vote in the seventh phase of the general elections on June 1, adding to the electoral fervour in the region. 

Notably, senior Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh party chief, Ajai Rai, is set to challenge PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency. Rai, making his third attempt at the seat, has faced defeat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections against PM Modi.

PM's previous victory margin

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi secured a resounding victory in Varanasi, garnering a massive margin of 4,79,505 votes. His victory was by a significant margin, with the Samajwadi Party candidate, Shalini Yadav, trailing far behind.

