Pune airport runway shut after IAF fighter jet's 'hard landing'; flights diverted

New Delhi:

Operations at Pune International Airport were temporarily halted late Friday night after an Indian Air Force aircraft was involved in an incident during landing. Officials said the runway became unavailable around 10:25 pm, forcing authorities to suspend all flight movements for several hours.

According to initial information, the aircraft suffered a “hard landing,” with reports indicating a failure in the landing gear. This left the aircraft stranded on the runway, making it unsafe for other flights to operate.

Authorities estimated that it would take four to five hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations.

Aircrew safe, no civil damage

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and reassured the public that the situation was under control. In a statement, the IAF said the aircrew were safe and there was no damage to civilian property. Work began immediately to remove the aircraft and make the runway operational again.

Flights diverted across cities

The disruption led to several flights being diverted to other cities, including Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Coimbatore. Passengers faced delays, last-minute changes, and uncertainty as airlines worked to manage the situation. Many travellers were advised to check directly with their airlines for updated schedules.

Government monitoring situation closely

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the temporary shutdown and said efforts were underway to resume normal services quickly. He stated that airlines had been informed and assured that authorities were working closely with airport and Air Force officials to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Pune airport operates under a dual-use model, handling both civilian flights and military operations. This makes coordination between agencies crucial, especially during emergencies like this.