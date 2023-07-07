Amazon to reveal latest devices in September event: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon plans new device launches in September

Amazon Devices & Services has announced plans to unveil its latest products on September 20 at its second headquarters, also known as HQ2, in the United States. David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, took to LinkedIn to share the news and invite people to mark their calendars for the event.

The Devices & Services team at Amazon is responsible for the manufacturing and development of various devices, including Kindle e-readers, Ring security products, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more. With a busy year already under their belt, the team is eager to showcase their latest innovations at the official opening of Amazon's HQ2.

In other Amazon news, the company has introduced a new feature called "Customise Your Product" in India. This self-serve product customisation feature is available across a wide range of over 10,000 products from 76 different categories. Customers now have the opportunity to personalise their selected products using intuitive visual design tools, along with a real-time product preview option to see the final customised product before making a purchase.

The "Customise Your Product" feature allows customers to add a personal touch to an array of items, such as window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pens, and more.

As the date for the product unveiling event approaches, technology enthusiasts and Amazon customers alike eagerly await the announcement of the latest devices and services. Stay tuned for further updates on September 20 to discover the exciting innovations that Amazon has been diligently working on.

Furthermore, Amazon has officially released its Prime Day sale date which has been scheduled for 12:00 AM on July 15 till July 16, 2023. The company hosted the sale by offering customers a two-day window to access deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, apparel, and home appliances.

