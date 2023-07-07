Get Jio prepaid or postpaid number of your choice: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to get a Jio number of your choice

Previously options for selecting phone numbers were limited, leaving users with whatever was available from their telecom providers. However, Jio has revolutionised the process with its Choice Number scheme, allowing both prepaid and postpaid users to effortlessly obtain a mobile number of their preference. With this scheme, users now have the freedom to personalise their new Jio number by selecting the last 4 to 6 digits.

Whether it's incorporating their lucky number, birth date, or favorite sequence, users can now customise their mobile number to reflect their unique choice.

To customise your Reliance Jio number, follow these simple steps:

Visit Jio.com or use the MyJio app on your phone to access the self-care section.

Navigate to the Choice Number section on the website or search for 'Choice Number' in the MyJio app.

Enter the desired last 4 to 6 digits for your prepaid or postpaid Jio number. Choose numbers that hold significance or are easy to remember.

Proceed to the payment section and pay the fee of Rs 499.

Once the payment is completed, your new Jio number will be activated within 24 hours.

Furthermore, Jio has also launched the Jio Bharat V2, the most affordable 4G phone in India, priced at just Rs 999. This entry-level smartphone offers internet capabilities, making it the lowest-priced internet-enabled phone in the country.

The phone has the appearance of a regular feature phone, with a small screen and physical keypad, available in two color options: Red and Blue. It also offers a monthly plan that is 30% cheaper and provides 7 times more data compared to offerings from other operators for feature phones.

