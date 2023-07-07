Friday, July 07, 2023
     
India’s 5G smartphone shipments cross 100 million mark for the first time

It has been said that it is crucial to introduce affordable 5G smartphones in the market, to achieve mass adoption in India.

Image Source : FILE 5G smartphone shipments cross the 100 million mark for the first time in India

According to market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), the month of May witnessed a significant milestone for the 5G smartphone market in India, with shipments crossing 10 crore (100 million). This record-breaking figure indicates the rapid pace of 5G roll-out in the country. The data further reveals that 5G smartphone shipments have grown more than 28 times since their initial introduction.

In terms of market share, 5G smartphones accounted for 48% of the overall smartphone market in May. Samsung emerged as the leader in the 5G market, closely followed by OnePlus and Vivo. Together, these three brands captured a combined 5G market share of 60%. With 5G coverage expanding to most regions in India, the market for 5G smartphones is expected to grow by over 70% year-on-year by the end of this year. This projection highlights the increasing demand and adoption of 5G technology among Indian consumers.

ALSO READ: Clearing Cache on Android phones: A Step-by-step guide to enhance performance

 

The growth of the 5G smartphone market in India has been remarkable since its introduction in 2020. In that time, shipments have increased by more than 13 times, demonstrating the rapid pace of adoption. In 2022 alone, close to 100 5G smartphones were launched in the Indian market, indicating the efforts made by smartphone manufacturers to meet the growing demand for 5G devices.

To achieve mass adoption of 5G in India, it is crucial to introduce affordable 5G smartphones in the market. A previous study conducted by CMR emphasized the importance of affordable options in the smartphone segment priced below Rs 10,000. In terms of infrastructure, major telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already commenced the roll-out of their 5G networks since October 2022, and they have achieved significant coverage across the country.

ALSO READ: Threads, an Instagram App: How to download and what to expect?

Overall, the surge in 5G smartphone shipments and the rapid expansion of 5G networks in India indicate a promising future for 5G technology in the country. The availability of affordable 5G smartphones and the continuous development of network infrastructure are expected to further accelerate the adoption of 5G technology among Indian consumers in the coming years.

Inputs from IANS

