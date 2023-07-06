Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Threads, an Instagram App- How to download and what to expect?

Meta, the company behind Facebook, is launching Threads, a new app which aims to compete with Twitter. For iPhone users, the app can be downloaded automatically from the Apple App Store. All users will have to do is simply search for "Threads" and then tap on "Get,"- this will download the new app to your iPhone, and will be notifying you when it is ready. At present, App store shows that "this app is only available on App store", but we can also find the same in the Google Play Store now.

One advantage of Threads is that if you already have an Instagram account, you don't need to rush to secure your username. Threads is being marketed as "Threads, an Instagram app," and your Instagram username will be reserved for you. Additionally, you can easily transfer your Instagram friends and followers to Threads.

To get a fancy-looking card with your Threads username and a QR code, you can follow these steps within the Instagram app. Open Instagram and type "Threads" into the search bar Before hitting the search button, a little ticket icon labeled "Admit One" should appear If you don't see it, try closing and reopening Instagram or restarting your phone The ticket does not have any functionality yet but displays your Threads username, which is the same as your Instagram username The QR code either takes you to the Threads website (for Android users) or redirects you to the App Store (for iPhone users) Currently, the Threads website only features a countdown to the app's launch.

Overall, the new Threads has been developed to fight the Twitter platform, and to download the same, iPhone users can find it on the Apple App Store and set it to download automatically. Android users will have to wait for its availability on the Google Play Store. If you already have an Instagram account, your username will be reserved for Threads, and you can transfer your Instagram friends and followers. To get a Threads cheat code card, search for "Threads" in the Instagram app and look for the "Admit One" ticket icon. The card displays your Threads username and a QR code. However, the ticket doesn't have any functionality at the moment.

