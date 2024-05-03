Rahul Gandhi will emerge as next Mahatma Gandhi, says ex-Gujarat Congress MLA, BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, former Gujarat Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru compared senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi. In a video that went viral on social media, Rajguru, addressing a gathering in Rajkot on May 1, expressed his belief that Rahul Gandhi possessed the qualities to emerge as the next Mahatma Gandhi, portraying him as pure-hearted and frank.

"Write down my words if you want to. In the coming days, it will be Rahul Gandhi who will emerge as the next Mahatma Gandhi. While Gandhiji was somewhat cunning, Rahul Gandhi is totally frank and pure-hearted," Rajguru said. He further asserted that Rahul Gandhi has been accepted as a leader by the country.

Meanwhile, Rajguru's comments drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP. Gujarat BJP vice president Bharat Boghara condemned the remarks, stating that such statements against Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, would not be forgiven by the people of India and Gujarat. Boghara emphasized that the anger over such comments would reflect in the poll results.

"Gandhiji is the father of our nation and led us to independence. The people of India and Gujarat will not forgive the Congress for such comments. This anger will be reflected in the poll results," Boghara asserted.

Rajguru defended his statements.

Meanwhile, responding to the backlash, Rajguru defended his statements, claiming that his remarks were based on references from history books. He accused the BJP of working against democracy and asserted that Rahul Gandhi, akin to Mahatma Gandhi's fight against the British, is battling against the BJP's policies.

"Today, the BJP is working like the British and is trying to destroy democracy. It is only Rahul Gandhi who is fighting against the BJP, just like Mahatma Gandhi took on the British," he said.

"That is why I said people will see Mahatma Gandhi in Rahul Gandhi in the coming days. I have read many history books related to Gandhiji, and in one such book there was a reference to the fact that Gandhiji was cunning. I have not added my own words," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajguru also claimed he wanted to use the term 'clever', which he said was a synonym for cunning.



READ MORE | LS 2024: Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi, says party have already accepted defeat in Amethi



READ MORE | Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in presence of Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi