Tech tips: What is TweetDeck and how to use it?

Gone are the days of juggling between various accounts and timelines; TweetDeck provides a comprehensive solution by allowing users to add columns and display specific content side by side.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2023
TweetDeck is a powerful social media management tool designed exclusively for Twitter which offers users the convenience of managing and monitoring multiple Twitter accounts through a unified dashboard. With its user-friendly interface, TweetDeck provides a seamless experience by allowing users to view multiple timelines in a single, easy-to-navigate interface. 

TweetDeck is available as a web app accessible through the official TweetDeck website. Whether you're a social media manager, business, journalist, or individual user, TweetDeck proves to be an indispensable tool for effectively managing and engaging with your Twitter accounts and audience.

Getting started with TweetDeck is a straightforward process:

  • Visit http://tweetdeck.twitter.com or launch the desktop app for Mac.
  • Login using your Twitter account credentials. It is advisable to use a dedicated Twitter account solely for TweetDeck to ensure optimal performance.
  • Once logged in, you can seamlessly connect multiple Twitter accounts to your TweetDeck profile, enabling easy management and monitoring of all accounts from a centralized platform.

In addition to its management capabilities, TweetDeck also offers a streamlined method for removing accounts:

  • Simply click on "Accounts" in the navigation bar.
  • Expand the desired account by clicking the downward arrow.
  • Select "Leave team" and confirm the action by clicking "Leave."

To compose a tweet within TweetDeck, follow these steps:

  • Utilize the Tweet Composer within TweetDeck to effortlessly join conversations and share updates.
  • Click on "Tweet" while logged into your Twitter account.
  • If you have multiple accounts, confirm the desired Twitter account from which you wish to tweet.
  • Compose your tweet by adding text, images, or videos using the "Add images or video" button.
  • Finally, click "Tweet" to share your message with the Twitterverse.

