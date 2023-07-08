Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to come with a higher price tag: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to carry a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. As per a report from MacRumors, Pu stated that both of Apple's upcoming Pro models will experience a price hike beyond the current starting price of $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This marks the first time Pu has explicitly mentioned the Pro Max variant being pricier than other iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to IANS, the report further highlights a significant difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to a larger battery and display. The notable contrast lies in the inclusion of a periscope lens exclusively in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While both Pro models will feature telephoto lenses as part of their three-camera array, the Pro Max variant is expected to sport a periscope lens capable of offering a 5x to 6x optical zoom, thereby surpassing the 3x zoom capability of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

ALSO READ: Tech tips: What is TweetDeck and how to use it?

Mass production of the iPhone 15 series is slated to commence in August, with an estimated 84 million units planned for production in the second half of 2023. Notably, all four models within the iPhone 15 lineup are projected to include a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island feature, while boasting a slightly more curved frame.

In addition, the Pro models are expected to introduce 12 additional features and changes, further enhancing their appeal.

ALSO READ: YouTube experiments with Lock Screen functionality for interruption-free video viewing

Furthermore, the tech giant has reportedly encountered manufacturing challenges in China, resulting in a reduction in production plans for its Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset. According to The Financial Times, the company has requested its main assembler for the Vision Pro, Luxshare, to manufacture fewer than 400,000 units next year.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News