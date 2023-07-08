Saturday, July 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to come with a higher price tag: All details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to come with a higher price tag: All details

Reportedly, the price of Apple's upcoming Pro models will be higher than the current starting price of $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2023 17:22 IST
iphone 15 pro, iphone 15 series, iphone 15 launch date, iphone 15 pro max price
Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to carry a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. As per a report from MacRumors, Pu stated that both of Apple's upcoming Pro models will experience a price hike beyond the current starting price of $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This marks the first time Pu has explicitly mentioned the Pro Max variant being pricier than other iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to IANS, the report further highlights a significant difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to a larger battery and display. The notable contrast lies in the inclusion of a periscope lens exclusively in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

While both Pro models will feature telephoto lenses as part of their three-camera array, the Pro Max variant is expected to sport a periscope lens capable of offering a 5x to 6x optical zoom, thereby surpassing the 3x zoom capability of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

ALSO READ: Tech tips: What is TweetDeck and how to use it?

Mass production of the iPhone 15 series is slated to commence in August, with an estimated 84 million units planned for production in the second half of 2023. Notably, all four models within the iPhone 15 lineup are projected to include a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island feature, while boasting a slightly more curved frame. 

In addition, the Pro models are expected to introduce 12 additional features and changes, further enhancing their appeal.

Related Stories
Higher prices for Apple iCloud plans in these countries

Higher prices for Apple iCloud plans in these countries

Apple now becomes world's first $3 trillion company | DETAILS

Apple now becomes world's first $3 trillion company | DETAILS

Nokia and Apple sign long-term patent license pact: All you need to know

Nokia and Apple sign long-term patent license pact: All you need to know

New AirPods Pro in works: Temperature checking and hearing health features expected

New AirPods Pro in works: Temperature checking and hearing health features expected

Know why Apple cuts Vision Pro MR headset production

Know why Apple cuts Vision Pro MR headset production

Tech Tips: Know how to switch from Android to iPhone with Apple

Tech Tips: Know how to switch from Android to iPhone with Apple

ALSO READ: YouTube experiments with Lock Screen functionality for interruption-free video viewing

Furthermore, the tech giant has reportedly encountered manufacturing challenges in China, resulting in a reduction in production plans for its Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset. According to The Financial Times, the company has requested its main assembler for the Vision Pro, Luxshare, to manufacture fewer than 400,000 units next year.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News