YouTube experiments with Lock Screen functionality for interruption-free video viewing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube trials Lock Screen function to avoid accidental taps

Google-owned video-sharing platform, YouTube, has recently announced the testing of a new lock screen feature designed to prevent accidental disruptions while watching videos. The feature, currently in its experimental phase, allows users to disable touch input during video playback.

According to YouTube's experiments page, the Lock Screen feature seeks to eliminate accidental taps that often pause, skip, or disrupt the video viewing experience. This enhancement will be made available to both Android and iOS users. While still in the testing phase, Premium members can enjoy early access to this feature until July 30.

To activate the Lock Screen feature while watching a video in full-screen mode, users simply need to tap on the gear icon in the screen's top left corner. From there, they can select the "Lock Screen" option to enable the feature, ensuring uninterrupted viewing pleasure.

ALSO READ: Instagram's new app, Threads, surpasses 95 million posts and 50 million profiles in record time

In a separate development, YouTube recently revealed its experimentation with a three-strikes policy targeting users employing ad blockers. The platform's approach involves urging viewers with ad blockers enabled to either allow ads on YouTube or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium. While ad blocker detection is not a new practice, the platform mentioned that ad blockers violate its Terms of Service, prompting the company to take action.

A YouTube spokesperson shed light on the new policy, stating that it is being tested on a global scale. "We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," a YouTube spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Spotify discontinues Apple in-App payment option for premium subscribers

Furthermore, the platform is also testing a feature called "Playables" that enables users to play online games directly on the platform, potentially expanding its reach into the gaming industry.

Latest Technology News