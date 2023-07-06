Spotify discontinues Apple in-App payment option for premium subscribers

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify, the popular music streaming service, has notified its users that it will no longer support Apple's in-app purchase system as a payment method for its Premium subscription. While new subscribers have been unable to use Apple's in-app purchase since May 2016, existing users who had subscribed through this method were still able to continue doing so. However, Spotify has now decided to end this support and is informing affected subscribers via email.

In the email notification, Spotify explains that they no longer accept Apple's billing service as a form of payment and that accounts using this method will automatically switch to the Free, ad-supported version of the service. If subscribers wish to keep their Premium subscription, they will need to re-subscribe after their last billing period ends and their account has been moved to the Free account.

To continue their Premium subscription, users will have to choose from other payment methods accepted by Spotify, such as credit cards and PayPal.

ALSO READ: Threads, an Instagram App: How to download and what to expect?

The decision by Spotify to end support for Apple's in-app purchase system is not surprising, as the company has been critical of the "tax" imposed by Apple on App Store purchases. Spotify has accused Apple of anti-competitive practices, and the two companies have had an ongoing dispute.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India: price, specifications and more

In February, the European Commission updated its antitrust case against Apple, expressing concerns over App Store rules for music streaming providers. The Commission stated that Apple had breached antitrust laws by preventing rival music firms, like Spotify, from advertising how and where users could subscribe to their apps. Apple was accused of abusing its dominant position by imposing its own in-app purchase payment technology on music streaming app developers and restricting their ability to inform iPhone and iPad users about alternative music subscription services.

By discontinuing support for Apple's in-app purchase, Spotify is taking a stand against what it sees as unfair practices, and it is providing its users with alternative payment options to continue enjoying its Premium service.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News