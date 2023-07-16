Sunday, July 16, 2023
     
Twitter launches ads revenue sharing program, creators thank Elon Musk for lucrative payouts

Following the launch of Twitter's ads revenue sharing program for creators, some users received substantial payouts, leading to expressions of gratitude towards Elon Musk and the sharing of screenshots showcasing the messages they received.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 San Francisco Updated on: July 16, 2023 12:23 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk announces Twitter's plan to share ad revenue from Profile Page views, doubling Payouts

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter has announced that the micro-blogging platform will soon share ad revenue from profile page views, fulfilling a promise he had made earlier. Musk tweeted that this move would roughly double the payouts to creators. However, he clarified that only views from verified users would be counted to prevent fraudulent view counts through bot scams. Musk also mentioned that the rate limit for verified users would be increased by 50 per cent, with the changes taking effect within a few hours.

The announcement came after Twitter launched a new ads revenue sharing program for creators, which resulted in hefty payouts for some users. Many creators expressed their gratitude to Musk and shared screenshots of the messages they received from the platform. One creator even received $69,420 through the new program.

Musk emphasized that the payouts would not be based on impressions alone but rather on the number of ads shown to other verified users. This approach aims to ensure that revenue sharing is fair and transparent.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Musk mentioned that Twitter is still experiencing negative cash flow due to a significant drop in advertising revenue, along with a heavy debt load. He stated that achieving positive cash flow is a priority before considering other initiatives or luxuries.

ALSO READ: Threads iOS update adds iOS 17 support and fixes bugs: All details

 

The decision to share ad revenue from profile page views marks a significant step for Twitter, as it seeks to provide additional incentives for creators and encourage more engagement on the platform. By allowing verified users to benefit from ad revenue, Twitter aims to foster a thriving creator ecosystem and enhance the overall user experience.

ALSO READ: Nokia C32 Review: Budget smartphone with decent performer

Overall, this move reflects Elon Musk's commitment to driving positive changes and innovation within Twitter. With the implementation of ad revenue sharing and increased rate limits for verified users, Twitter aims to create a more vibrant and financially rewarding environment for its creators while addressing the challenges of cash flow and debt.

Inputs from IANS

 

