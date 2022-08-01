Canon unveils EOS R10 in an experiential #FindYourStory event series

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India and Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director- Consumer Systems Products

Canon introduced a one of its kind immersive event series titled #FindYourStory for content creators powered by its latest vlogging heartthrob, the EOS R10. The multi-city initiative is aimed at not only familiarizing creators with Canon’s avant-garde vlogging imaging technology but also the skills needed to create exceptional content through specialized workshops by industry mentors.

With the tremendous rise of digital technology and the proliferation of social media, content creation has witnessed a pivotal growth empowered by local storylines. In an endeavour to unlock the potential of creators across India, the event will take place across the top 20 towns in the next few months

Appealing to the millennial audience, the first leg of the series was kickstarted at the Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts in Gurugram. To curate an exclusive preview for the EOS R10, the invite-only event provided customers with a hands-on experience and included riveting workshops by Canon EOS Ambassadors, leading influencers Isa Khan and Niki Mehra, and workshops by Sennheiser and Instagram.

Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO, of Canon India, said “At Canon, we lay great impetus on the growth of photography and videography culture through our innovative product line-up and customer-centric market activations. In recent times, we have seen social media democratize the field of content creation across regions and borders. Catering to this segment, we are extremely elated to unveil the latest EOS R10, the perfect companion for content creators, and further bring forth initiatives that can help their careers grow manifold. Understanding the huge potential that the content creator/vlogger segment holds in today’s time, our vision is to empower and upskill the influencer community with focused products and workshops that help them conquer the world of creativity.”

He further adds, “This experiential activation is in sync with our larger focus of striking the right chords with the millennial customer group. With the EOS R10, we aim to meet the diverse needs of content creators while serving as an affordable entry point into Canon’s EOS R system mirrorless technology. Compact and powerful, the Canon EOS R10 is best suited for content creators to #FindTheirStory and narrate it in unique ways through everyday vlogs, reels and shoot in any given environment."

While the workshops at the event helped enhance product knowledge, it also entailed a number of Instagrammable thematic zones where creators could put their skills to the test. Content shot exclusively on the newly unveiled EOS R10 was projected across the event, enticing customers to witness a world of unimaginable creation now possible with the lightweight EOS R10.

Its compact size, built-in popup-style flash, and microphone make the EOS R10 the finest choice for vloggers and photo enthusiasts. Whether you are a parent looking to capture precious moments of your child’s milestones; an avid traveller looking for a compact shooting experience; or someone hoping to start your own YouTube channel; the EOS R10 is designed to help create captivating photos and videos with ease.

