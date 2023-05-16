Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

According to reports, Apple is said to be planning the production of 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays for iMacs by 2027. Additionally, the company intends to completely replace LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices by 2026.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2023 18:42 IST
VR Headset
Image Source : FILE VR Headset

Apple is reportedly set to unveil its highly anticipated augmented reality (AR) headset during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s analyst has revealed that the renowned tech giant is fully prepared to make the announcement about its AR/MR headset. The WWDC 2023 event is scheduled to be hosted by the tech giant from June 5 to June 9.

"It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device," Kuo said in a Medium post on Monday.

In addition, the analyst noted that the imminent announcement of the headset next month is expected to have a positive impact on the share price of the supply chain. This observation is supported by the analyst's mention of five components that are deemed as the "most expensive material costs" of the device, excluding the assembly.

Among the five components mentioned are the 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for hand movement tracking, and the external power supply. These components are considered to be the key contributors to the headset's significant material costs, excluding the assembly.

According to reports, Apple is said to be planning the production of 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays for iMacs by 2027. Additionally, the company intends to completely replace LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices by 2026.

A recent forecast by analysts at research firm Omdia suggests that Apple might have ambitious plans for OLED technology, as reported by AppleInsider. Apple is expected to transition the majority of its product lineup to OLED displays by 2026. The only exception mentioned in the forecast is a 10.9-inch iPad, which will continue to use LCD technology at that time.

Related Stories
Apple set to unleash VR headset at WWDC: Know more

Apple set to unleash VR headset at WWDC: Know more

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

ALSO READ: Oppo F23 launched in India at Rs 24,999: How to pre-order?

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings new group calling feature for macOS: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News