Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

Apple is reportedly set to unveil its highly anticipated augmented reality (AR) headset during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s analyst has revealed that the renowned tech giant is fully prepared to make the announcement about its AR/MR headset. The WWDC 2023 event is scheduled to be hosted by the tech giant from June 5 to June 9.

"It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device," Kuo said in a Medium post on Monday.

In addition, the analyst noted that the imminent announcement of the headset next month is expected to have a positive impact on the share price of the supply chain. This observation is supported by the analyst's mention of five components that are deemed as the "most expensive material costs" of the device, excluding the assembly.

Among the five components mentioned are the 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for hand movement tracking, and the external power supply. These components are considered to be the key contributors to the headset's significant material costs, excluding the assembly.

According to reports, Apple is said to be planning the production of 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays for iMacs by 2027. Additionally, the company intends to completely replace LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices by 2026.

A recent forecast by analysts at research firm Omdia suggests that Apple might have ambitious plans for OLED technology, as reported by AppleInsider. Apple is expected to transition the majority of its product lineup to OLED displays by 2026. The only exception mentioned in the forecast is a 10.9-inch iPad, which will continue to use LCD technology at that time.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News