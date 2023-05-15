Monday, May 15, 2023
     
WhatsApp brings new group calling feature for macOS: All you need to know

WhatsApp is said to be developing a broadcast channel conversation feature for Android, which will come bundled with 12 additional functionalities.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2023 16:36 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp brings new group calling feature in macOS

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new group calling feature specifically for macOS devices. This feature will enable users to initiate group calls with a specified number of participants. Earlier, initiating a group call on macOS was not feasible as the button for such calls was either disabled or non-functional. In the most recent update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons for both audio and video are now accessible, allowing users to initiate group calls on macOS. This marks a significant improvement as users can now start group calls without any issues.

As per the report by WABetaInfo, the newly introduced group calling feature for macOS will allow users to initiate group calls with individuals who are not part of the same group. This feature enables users to create a new group call with participants from different groups.

How to make the group call on your Mac device? Follow the steps below:

  • Open the calls tab 
  • Now tap on the create call button
  • Under the section, users will be able to create a new group call by selecting the choice of people they are willing to add to the call.

The report also stated that users will be able to select up to seven people in this section, but a maximum of 32 people can only join the group audio calls later. The report says that a limited number of beta testers currently have access to the feature allowing group calls within groups, as well as various other enhancements. WhatsApp is said to be developing a broadcast channel conversation feature for Android, which will come bundled with 12 additional functionalities.

The reported set of features includes several enhancements for the broadcast channel conversation on WhatsApp for Android. These enhancements encompass a full-width messaging interface within the conversation, verification status indicators, follower count display, a button to mute notifications, handles for easy identification, real-time follower count, shortcut options, channel description, toggle for muting notifications, visibility status options, privacy settings, and a reporting feature.

Inputs from IANS

