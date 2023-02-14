Apple releases iOS update with Crash Detection optimisation

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iOS update

Apple has recently released a new iPhone update iOS 16.3.1, The new update will include ‘optimisations’ for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro's Crash Detection feature, which made news and was also criticised by some personnel from the search and rescue who witnessed find the causing of the false alarms during winter sports activities.

ALSO READ: How to rent a boyfriend? This app could help

Along with that, there are a couple of more fixes which got included in the latest update, including those for iCloud settings and Siri requests for the Find My app. Apple Inc has also released new software for HomePods, Mac OS and tvOS, as per the report of The Verge.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day Gifting Guide: Last-minute gifting ideas

The Crash Detection feature will alert emergency services to the new iPhones and Apple Watches when the users are unresponsive after a "severe car crash". It will enable the service by default, however, some officials have said that the feature has caused several false reports that have logged the time and resources of first responders, mentioned IANS in a report.

In December 2022, it was reported that the Apple devices of skiers in the USA were sending automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center, and this made the news. Although none of them was involved in an emergency, they took a while to handle the situation because of the crash warning and further required ski patrollers to go to the location of the automated call if the skier did not answer a call from dispatchers.

This is not the first time that Apple has optimised crash detection, as per IANS.

Following this report, another false alert got triggered when the iPhone users were riding rollercoasters. Earlier in November 2022, Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update, which included system changes.

The report further stated that the tech giant did not explicitly state that the update was intended to address false positives, nor did it mention the latest update which got intended to address the issues with snow sports. But there were no mentions when many reports of rollercoasters triggering the crash alerts when it got released.

Latest Technology News