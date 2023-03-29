Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Apple introduces new features with macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates

Apple has recently released its latest software update, which offers new and thrilling features to iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac devices. The release of macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 promises to provide users with a range of fresh functionality, as well as fixes for bugs and enhanced security measures. The update brings various improvements such as better voice isolation during phone calls, more efficient management of the Photos library, and the latest emojis to explore.

watchOS 9.4: Features for Apple Watch Series 4 and above

The latest update to watchOS 9.4 includes several new emoji characters, such as a donkey, goose, hyacinth, and pea pod, among others. Together with these additions, the update brings a change to wake-up alarms that aim to stop accidental cancellations due to muting gestures. Furthermore, Moldova and Ukraine now have access to Cycle Tracking, which comes with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts.

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

macOS Ventura 13.3: Features for macOS Ventura

The latest software update has introduced 21 new emojis, featuring a range of animals, hand gestures, and objects. Additionally, the duplicate album function in the Photos app now has the ability to detect duplicate photos and videos within a shared iCloud Photo Library. The keyboard for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu languages now supports transliteration, making it easier to type. Finally, the update has also included new keyboard layouts for the Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba languages.

iOS 16.4: Features for iPhone 8 and above

Voice isolation

In 2021, iOS 15 introduced a new feature called voice isolation which was initially only available on FaceTime calls. However, with the latest update, iOS 16.4, this feature can now be used during regular phone calls as well. Its purpose is to minimize background noise such as children playing or construction sounds, resulting in clearer voice transmission for the person on the other end.

ALSO READ: iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

Locate duplicate pictures

With the latest update of iOS 16.4, the Photos app now comes equipped with a new feature that aids in detecting duplicate images within shared albums. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who use iCloud to share their photos with others, as it will systematically identify all duplicate photos across various albums.

Changes in Music App

The latest update to iOS 16.4 has brought changes to the Music interface. Unlike the previous full-screen pop-up, a small banner now appears at the bottom of your screen when you add a song to your queue. Moreover, users can now organize their Library by Artist in the Music app, with the artist's icon displayed at the top of the page upon tapping. In contrast, there was previously a search bar at the top. By selecting the artist's icon, users can quickly access their page.

ALSO READ: How to remove your details from Truecaller: Step-by-step guide

Filter for focus mode

The latest iOS 16.4 update offers a new feature for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users to toggle the always-on display feature on or off for specific Focus Modes. To access this feature, users can create a new filter and scroll to the bottom of the edit page. From there, they can select Focus Filter and tap on Always-On Display to enable or disable it for the desired Focus Mode.

Lastly, Crash Detection improvements for the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro Max are part of the iOS 16.4 release.

Latest Technology News